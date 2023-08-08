Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 992,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

