Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

