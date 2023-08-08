Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,921,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 577.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,799 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,799 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,242. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

