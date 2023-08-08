Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 170,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

