Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

INSM opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

