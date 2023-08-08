Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $453.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

