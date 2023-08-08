Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 743,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

