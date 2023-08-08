Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,488 shares of company stock worth $13,798,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

PGNY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

