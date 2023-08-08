Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $462.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.86. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $462.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.