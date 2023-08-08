Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 433,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 6,613.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 872,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

