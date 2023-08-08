Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Enovis by 16.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Enovis by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENOV stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

