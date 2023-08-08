Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,993 shares of company stock valued at $18,670,444. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $131.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

