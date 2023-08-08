Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $293.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.36. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

