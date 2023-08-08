Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,384,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,243,000 after buying an additional 87,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,043,247.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,274 shares of company stock worth $905,426. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.3 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

