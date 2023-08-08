Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.