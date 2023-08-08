Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,054,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,858,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 306,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

