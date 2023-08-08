Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

