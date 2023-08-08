Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,310,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.7 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

