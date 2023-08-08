Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 533 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

