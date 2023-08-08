Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

