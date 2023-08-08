Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 343,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,966,331 shares of company stock valued at $48,200,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -149.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

