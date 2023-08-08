Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $424.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

