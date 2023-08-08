Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 463.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,035 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
VNO stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.90.
Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.
