Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Up 0.1 %

ENR stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

