Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.1 %

VSH stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

