Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

