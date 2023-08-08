Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $128.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

