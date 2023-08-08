Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Macerich by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 349,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 1.6 %

MAC stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.