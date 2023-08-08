Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 128,239 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,006,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a PE ratio of 447.89 and a beta of 0.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

