Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,032,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,818 shares of company stock worth $12,984,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

