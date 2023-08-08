Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

