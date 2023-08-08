Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,249 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,261 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

