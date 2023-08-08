Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.