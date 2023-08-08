Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 156,317 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

