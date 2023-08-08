Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

TCBI stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $785,663. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

