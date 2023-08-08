Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.