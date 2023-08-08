Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 million, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -490.31%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.