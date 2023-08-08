Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.