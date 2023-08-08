Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $713.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $651.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $731.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

