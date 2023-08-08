Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 112.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Inari Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inari Medical by 49.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Inari Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

