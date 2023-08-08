Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 452.84%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

