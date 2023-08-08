Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCOM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

