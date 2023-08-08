Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

FOLD opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,464 shares of company stock worth $1,118,680. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.