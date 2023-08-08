Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 208,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NSSC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

