National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in National Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in National Bank by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.