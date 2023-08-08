National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 785.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 168,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NHI opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.