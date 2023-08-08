Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 0.92. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,512.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $169,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 40.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

