Needham & Company LLC Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $100.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.