NeoGames (NGMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NeoGames Price Performance
Shares of NGMS stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
