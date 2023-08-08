NeoGames (NGMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 493,005 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 436,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 91.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 416.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

