Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 128361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -327.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.